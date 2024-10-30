3 easy rock guitar solo licks you need to know

A quick power-up for beginner and intermediate players' rock soloing, with three ripping solo ideas based around the D minor pentatonic scale

A screenshot of Guitar Tricks&#039; Dave Celentano playing a Strat during his rock guitar instructional video.
(Image credit: Guitar Tricks)

Rock music is usually the main reason people get into guitar lessons in the first place. Shredding a mega solo under big stage lights is any guitarist’s dream!

Don’t worry if you’re still new to guitar, though. In this lesson, we’ll go over three easy rock guitar licks for your solos. You can also head to Guitar Tricks where you’ll find more in-depth and step-by-step rock guitar lessons.

Dave Celentano