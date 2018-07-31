The Five Strat Pickup Positions

While crawling through the vast, unending digital landscape of YouTube (What else are you supposed to do on a Tuesday afternoon in the summer? Enjoy the outdoors or something??) we stumbled upon this helpful tutorial from one our favorite lesson channels, Texas Blues Alley.

In it, guitarist and instructor Anthony Stauffer goes over the five pickup positions that are available on a Stratocaster's pickup selector switch, and how best to switch between them whilst playing blues.

You can watch the helpful tutorial above.

Once you're done, be sure to check out Texas Blues Alley’s YouTube page for more great lessons.