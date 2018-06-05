The Fundamental Techniques You Need for a Texas Shuffle Rhythm

Ever listened to Stevie Ray Vaughan's "Pride and Joy," and wondered how Vaughan perfected the Texas shuffle style of rhythm guitar he displays on the song? Then Texas Blues Alley has the video for you!

In this video, Anthony Stauffer from Texas Blues Alley demonstrates the fundamental techniques you need in order to emulate that style.

"The notes of the rhythm are easy to figure out," he says, "What's more challenging is keeping those strings under control as you rake up and down across all six strings."

You can check out the informative video above.

