Top Five Things Every Intermediate Guitarist Should Know

(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

Below, we present a somewhat recently posted (August 2015) video by guitar instructor Erich Andreas of YourGuitarSage.com—"Top Five Things Every Intermediate Guitar Player Should Know."

Bearing in mind that Andreas is assuming you already know the basics of guitar—how to play some basic chords, simple melodies, a few scales, etc., these are tips that will help get you to the next level.

Andreas' five things include barre/bar chords, the CAGED system, the pentatonic scale, the Nashville number system and how to identify the tonic of the song.

If any of these sound overly familiar (barre chords, for instance), remember Andreas is stressing that these are things intermediate guitarists should know.

If you hate videos where people talk nonstop, do yourself a favor and skip ahead to 2:45 in the clip. Enjoy!