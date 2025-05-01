“I would always insist that you know every single note right from the beginning”: Joe Satriani responds to Cory Wong's controversial statement about what it takes to be an advanced guitarist – and why he agrees with him

News
By ( Guitarist, Guitar Techniques, Total Guitar ) published

Wong recently stirred the pot by saying that guitarists should only call themselves “advanced” if they know every note on the fretboard

Left-Cory Wong performs at The O2 Institute Birmingham on October 12, 2023 in Birmingham, England; Right-Guitarist Joe Satriani performs on the Palomino Stage during day 3 of the Stagecoach Music Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California
(Image credit: Left-Steve Thorne/Redferns/Getty Images; Right-Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Cory Wong sparked discussion just over a month ago when he insisted that guitarists should not call themselves “advanced guitarists” unless they can ace one exercise: knowing where all the notes are on a guitar – and recall them on demand. It was a controversy that extended far beyond Wong's comment section, with Jack White even weighing in on the debate.

Now, Joe Satriani is giving his two cents on the matter, agreeing with Wong's statement and reasserting how essential it is for both veteran guitarists and complete rookies to know the fretboard like the back of their hand.

Satriani's Advice: Know Your Notes! #joesatriani #guitar #corywong - YouTube Satriani's Advice: Know Your Notes! #joesatriani #guitar #corywong - YouTube
Watch On

“I would always insist that you know every single note right from the beginning,” he tells Cory Wong on the Wong Notes podcast. “Find-the-note-everywhere exercise. I think that's what I would write on the top of the lesson book. And I'd always tell them [guitarists], ‘Look, it's gonna take maybe three weeks, and then you'll never think about this ever again.’”

Satch also mentions how kids who have just started learning the guitar need to hone in on this early so they’ll “never have to learn it again.”

“The time to learn these things is when you're that young, and your cells are being recreated every minute, and you've got a million hormones and all this energy, and it's the hardest time to focus, but it's the best time to learn. It'll just become part of who you are.”

American guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani posing with an ibanez JS2400 signature guitar, taken on March 23, 2007

(Image credit: Jesse Wild/Guitarist Magazine/Future)

The veteran guitarist takes the same approach when it comes to scales: learn them as early as possible. “I would always tell them, ‘This is not music – you got to learn this, form an opinion about it. That's what you're playing the scales for. What's your opinion of Mixolydian versus Phrygian dominant? When do you pull one scale out instead of the other?’ You have to make that decision. How are you going to do that if you can't play it?” he concludes.

Aside from giving his hot takes, Satriani is busy rehearsing with Steve Vai for the SatchVai Band – the first official band the two have formed together in their 50-year musical careers.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“I subsequently became the world’s most famous guitarist with The Police. I wanted to play with somebody else to see how I’d do, like an experiment on myself”: At the height of his ’80s success, Andy Summers needed a challenge – he found Robert Fripp

“Eddie’s musicianship blossomed when I joined the band”: Sammy Hagar on his musical dynamic with Eddie Van Halen – and why the virtuoso stopped releasing music in the 2000s

“I subsequently became the world’s most famous guitarist with The Police. I wanted to play with somebody else to see how I’d do, like an experiment on myself”: At the height of his ’80s success, Andy Summers needed a challenge – he found Robert Fripp
See more latest
Most Popular
Jeff Ament with his 1961 Fender Jazz Bass
“We had accidentally stored the bass in Seattle and paid $2,500 in rental fees!” 32 years ago, Jeff Ament rented a ’61 Jazz Bass from Norman's Rare Guitars to record Pearl Jam’s iconic Vs. record – and now he’s been reunited with it
Rock musicians Sammy Hagar and Eddie Van Halen (1955 - 2020), both of the group Van Halen, performs onstage at the Rosemont Horizon, Rosemont, Illinois, March 15, 1986
“Eddie’s musicianship blossomed when I joined the band”: Sammy Hagar on his musical dynamic with Eddie Van Halen – and why the virtuoso stopped releasing music in the 2000s
Bruce Springsteen live at The Olympic Park
“That is called ‘playing the s**t out of the guitar!’”: Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt and Smokey Robinson join forces on their own rendition of a Motown classic at the 2025 American Music Honors
Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of Haim perform at All Points East Festival 2023 at Victoria Park on August 28, 2023 in London, England
“Alternative metal reimagined for solo acoustic? The results are quite mesmerizing”: April 2025 Guitar World Editors' Picks
Cory Wong and the Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay II
“I emailed Brian Ball. I was like, ‘Hey, can you just slap six strings on there and a humbucker and send me one?’ He’s like, ‘No, I can’t’”: Cory Wong was on a quest for the perfect humbucker guitar – when an iconic bass design sparked a collaboration
Mike Campbell and Tom Petty
“He mostly played bass. I had a ’64 Strat that I got for $200. Tom didn’t really have a good electric, so I let him use that one”: How Mike Campbell and Tom Petty developed their Heartbreakers sound – with the help of some choice early gear picks
Lita Ford performs live on stage during the concert Rock Meets Classic at the Tempodrom on April 20, 2025 in Berlin, Germany
“I was auditioning guitar players. One guy comes in with that turquoise guitar. I looked at it and I thought, ‘That’s my guitar’”: Lita Ford had her prized B.C. Rich Mockingbird stolen – but crossed paths with it in the most bizarre circumstances
Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom collection
“Vintage looks and performance at an accessible price”: Epiphone expands its high-end Inspired by Gibson Custom Collection – and introduces a key upgrade to its 1959 Les Paul Standard reissue
Buddy Guy performs at Massey Hall on April 19, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario
“Muddy Waters and BB King, I knew ’em before they passed away, and they told me, ‘Man, if you outlive me, just try to keep the blues alive’”: Buddy Guy is still on the road – and he’s back on the big screen in Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners
Tyrone Vaughan of Royal Southern Brotherhood performs on stage at Barts on July 23, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain / Stevie Ray Vaughan plays guitar as he performs onstage at the Alpine Valley Music Theater, East Troy, Wisconsin, August 25, 1990.
“Stevie came to my 5th birthday and gave me a pawnshop Harmony. It didn’t have a gig bag, it had two paper grocery bags on either end”: Tyrone Vaughan descends from blues greatness – and SRV helped him start his guitar journey early