In this lesson, courtesy of our friends at Elixir Strings, Nashville sideman and session guitarist Colin Poulton breaks down a modern funk groove for electric guitar.

You can watch above as Poulton demonstrates how to play this syncopated rhythm, and the proper technique for both the right and left hand. The pattern fits right into a typical funk song, complimenting the bass and drums' locked-in pocket, while leaving space for keyboard or horn section parts.

