Guitar World: August 2013 Videos

These videos are bonus content related to the August 2013 issue of Guitar World. Check out this month's issue for full tabs, transcriptions and lessons.

NOTE: The August 2013 issue of Guitar World features the incorrect Metal for Life column. However, we have posted the entire column, including the tabs and two videos, on GuitarWorld.com. You can find the column below (and right here). Sorry for the inconvenience!

Column Videos

Metal for Life: Pentatonic Trailblazing — Unusual Ways to Navigate Through a Familiar Scale to Produce Fresh-Sounding Licks
Rockin' the Country: At the Crossroads, Part 2 — The Early, Influential Steps of My Musical Journey
United Stringdom: Using String Skipping to Create Angular, Sweep-Type Sounds
String Theory: Drawing Inspiration from a Sax Legend and Melodic Minor's Two Coolest Modes
Prog-Gnosis: Analyzing the Harmonized Melody Lines in "Isolated Incidents"
All That Jazz: How to Play "Out of the Blue"
In Deep: An Effective Way to Incorporate Scale Studies Into Your Practice Routine
Talkin' Blues: Little Walter's Exciting Up-Tempo Jump-Blues Soloing Style
Hole Notes: Joe Bonamassa’s Mesmerizing Acoustic Licks and Fingerstyle Riffs

Gear Videos

Review: Kemper Profiling Amp
Review: ESP LTD Elite ST-1 Duncan and EMG Electric Guitars
Review: B.C. Rich Mockingbird STQ Guitar
Review: Danelectro '67 Heaven Guitar
Review: BBE 427 FD-427P Distortion Pedal