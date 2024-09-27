Hello, all. These videos represent the bonus content related to the December 2024 issue of Guitar World, aka the one that delves into the 46-year-old solo career of Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour (complete with a new interview).
For the tabs that go with (some of) these clips – as well as all the interviews from the issue, plus the gear reviews, features, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting October 1, 2024) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.
December 2024 Guitar World lesson videos and more
Hello, all. These videos represent the bonus content related to the December 2024 issue of Guitar World, aka the one that delves into the 46-year-old solo career of Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour (complete with a new interview).
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49