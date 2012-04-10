Last Licks: How to Play Progressive Rock

The following content is related to the February 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the issue in our online store.

This style developed from the late 1960s, reaching its peak of popularity in the mid-1970s, and showcased the highest levels of musicianship through lengthy, epic and often highly intricate compositions. Bands like Pink Floyd, Genesis, Jethro Tull, Yes, Caravan, King Crimson, Gentle Giant and Rush would push the conventional boundaries of rock music, drawing inspiration from folk, classical, jazz and Eastern styles, usually heavily themed around a central story, each track an element in an overall concept.