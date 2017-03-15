May 2017 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the May 2017 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Gear Reviews:

• Fender American Professional Stratocaster and Telecaster

• Boss Waza Craft CE-2W Chorus Pedal

• PRS Sonzera 20 Combo Amp

Lessons:

• Alex Skolnick: Exploring the Diminished Scale

• Andy Aledort: Focusing on Specific Fretboard Positions for Rhythm and Soloing

• Oli Herbert: Combining Pentatonic Scales to Create Unexpected Phrases

•Dale Turner: How to Play Like DADGAD Pioneer Davey Graham

•Mark Holcomb: Navigating the Intricate Seven-String Licks in Periphery's “Flatline”

•Jimmy Brown: The Minor Add-2 Arpeggio