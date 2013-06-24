Review: Danelectro '67 Heaven Guitar

The following content is related to the August 2013 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

In the vast history of guitar design, Danelectros shine as iconic, incomparable oddities, sort of the Andy Warhol of our industry. Nothing else can duplicate the twangy rumble that emanates from their hollow, pressed-wood bodies and lipstick pickups, and each Danelectro model rarely gets more than its 15 minutes of fame, as the limited catalog is replaced every few years.

This makes the new ’67 Heaven even more noteworthy as the company’s first-ever reissue, an update really, of the famous Danelectro Hawk that originally debuted in 1967.

Features

Yes, you read correctly, the hollow body is made of nothing more than pressed wood, a key ingredient in the Danelectro tone recipe. Instantly recognizable Lipstick tube pickups deliver the singular Dano sounds of yesteryear, but these are somewhat hotter than the originals. Of course the hand-applied, textured alligator finish is also a new addition to the original ’67 design—each displaying a unique pattern—as is the ostrich-eye vinyl that wraps around the body’s edge. The chrome bridge is completely adjustable, and the concentric pots are specific to each pickup, with the outer ring controlling volume and the inner knob adjusting tone. Maple is used for the ’67 Heaven’s neck, and Danelectro fans will recognize its vintage C shape.

Performance

Sounds from the ’67 Heaven sit squarely between those from an amplified acoustic and a solid body electric, grunting out raw and snarling mids, speaker-thumping dynamic bursts and Dano’s signature nasal twang. This ’67 Heaven delivers gutsier bass than some of its brethren, and its overwound pickups serve to smooth and balance the instrument’s innate acoustic overtones, especially when plugged into a crunchy or heavily overdriven amp. Run through a touch-sensitive clean amp, like my Fender Vibro-King, the ’67 Heaven reveals the depth of its acoustically enhanced soul.

The Bottom Line

Whether you play slide blues, ice-age rock, hillbilly jazz or pure country, Danelectro’s ’67 Heaven is a must-have for your collection.

List Price $?????????

Manufacturer Danelectro, danelectro.com