Review: TC Electronic Ditto Looper Pedal

Looping pedals are great for rehearsing alone, working out solos over your rhythm parts and even composing. Onstage, they can make you a show-stopping one-man band, building complex loops that can impress your fans. But loopers can be fidgety to use, and the more features they pack in, the more difficult they are to use intuitively and on the fly.

TC Electronic’s Ditto Looper simplifies the process by offering a no-nonsense feature set in a pedal about the size of a humbucking pickup. With five minutes of recording time, unlimited overdubs and uncompromised audio quality, the Ditto Looper has everything you need for fast, fun and fuss-free looping.

Features

The Ditto Looper is built with the same high standards of quality as TC’s most expensive gear. It has a beautiful fit and finish, and it features top-shelf components and soft-touch switching. Signal integrity is maintained by 24-bit DAC technology, true-bypass switching, and analog-dry-through signal routing that lets your dry sound pass without being converted to a digital signal, ensuring purity and zero latency.

The Ditto Looper is dead simple to use, allowing you to record, overdub infinitely, start, stop, and undo loops and overdubs all by pressing or pressing and holding the pedal’s one button. The control knob adjusts the recorded loop’s volume relative to your dry signal, and there’s an LED that blinks to indicate your loop’s starting point and to indicate when a loop is stored in memory.

Connections include a mini USB jack for receiving software updates from TC Electronic’s web site, and a jack for a nine-volt power supply, not included. The Ditto Looper does not run on batteries, but nine-volt adaptors from Dunlop, Boss and others will work.

Performance

The Ditto Looper’s easy operation and compact size make it perfect for live performance. At the same time, Ditto’s intuitive, hands-free operation spurs at-home practice sessions and creativity. I was also impressed by Ditto’s transparent sound. My guitar’s original signal was unaffected, and the loops sounded great thanks to the 24-bit uncompressed high-quality audio.

Street Price $129.99

Manufacturer TC Electronic, tcelectronic.com

Cheat Sheet

A single knob and switch provide full control over recording, playback, overdub, bypass and playback signal level.

Analog-pass-through circuitry, 24-bit digital conversion and true-bypass switching maintain your rig’s tonal integrity.

The Bottom Line

TC Electronic’s Ditto Looper simplifies looping without sacrificing quality or features, with five minutes of looping time, unlimited overdubs and pristine audio.