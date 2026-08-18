Chris Buck and Mirador guitarist Chris Turpin team up to showcase some of the world’s most historic guitars at exclusive London event

On September 16, some of the world’s most historic guitars – including famous ’Bursts and T-Bone Walker’s 1949 ES-5N – will come to Denmark Street in London, where they will be played live and loud by some of Britain’s top guitarists.

Chris Buck of Cardinal Black will be joined on stage at The Lower Third venue by Chris Turpin of Mirador, the hard-hitting rock band he co-fronts with Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet.

Together, they will play a bevy of Holy Grail vintage guitars – many of which made rock history in the hands of players such as the Stones’ Mick Taylor.

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There will also be a special presentation of vintage Rickenbackers by guitar historian Martin Kelly, the author of Rickenbacker Guitars: Out of the Frying Pan Into The Fireglo, and Richard Barrett, formerly of Tony Hadley’s band and Guitarist’s resident virtuoso.

Left–Chris Buck; Right–Chris Turpin (Image credit: Guitarist/Future)

“I genuinely can't wait for it,” Chris Buck said after being announced as one of the headliners of the show.

“Having the chance to play such iconic, culturally significant guitars is undoubtedly a perk of the ‘job’. It's like going into the Ferrari museum at Maranello after hours, and someone left the keys in the ignition."

Chris Turpin of stellar rock band Mirador and roots-blues outfit Ida Mae echoed Buck’s sentiments.

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“Denmark Street is hallowed ground in the story of the British guitar hero. To give voice to these legendary guitars – many of which have become cultural icons and changed the course of rock ’n’ roll – is a bloody privilege,” he said.

Stellar guitars already confirmed to be played on the night include the 1959-spec ‘Grainger’ 1960 Les Paul Standard formerly played by Gary Grainger of Rod Stewart’s touring band from the mid-’70s into the ’80s.

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Also on show is the ex-Mick Taylor ‘Exile’ ’Burst, a rare original late 1950s ’Burst, and the aforementioned 1949 Gibson ES-5 that, in the hands of T-Bone Walker, gave birth to electric blues.

There will also be a delectable selection of Golden Era Strats in ultra-rare Custom Colours, plus benchmark vintage electrics from 60s ES-335s to ’54 Goldtops and rare Rickys, with many more landmark guitars to be announced in the coming days.

The show, called ‘Legendary Guitars on Denmark Street,’ is proudly presented by Guitarist magazine in partnership with the historic recording studio (now guitar store) Regent Sounds, where the Stones cut their debut album, just across the road from The Lower Third venue.

Joining Turpin and Buck on stage will be former Guitarist and Guitar Techniques editor Neville Marten and the magazine’s current editor Jamie Dickson, who will offer insights, perspectives and stories about the guitars being put through their paces on stage, drawing on decades of experience to bring the heritage of these unique guitars to life in company.

“I'm totally stoked to have been asked to join this rare and exciting event,” Neville said.

“It's really good to be doing something with Rickenbacker, too, since these guys built some of the most influential guitars in history and yet don't always receive the love they deserve.

“It never hurts to cast an eye over an original ’Burst or two, either, and I hear some sensational artist instruments will be getting an airing, too. I can't wait, and I look forward to seeing you there.”

(Image credit: Guitarist/Future)

Doors for the event open at 6pm, with a bar on hand for refreshments, and the show will run until after 9pm, giving plenty of time to savour the sounds and sights on offer.

Ticket holders will also get all-day exclusive access to Regent Sounds’ stunning vintage lounge where some of the guitars that will appear in the show that evening, including T-Bone Walker’s ES-5, will be on display.

There will also be other exclusive perks for guests to the event to be announced in the run-up to the big night.

Tickets for this unique and unmissable live celebration of Holy Grail guitars are priced at £49.50 and can be ordered online now at Future Events.