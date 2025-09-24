“An unforgettable night of iconic guitars”: Join Guitarist and Gibson for an evening celebrating ‘Holy Grail’ guitars with ‘The ’Burst Experience’ – and get up close with Les Paul Standards owned by Gary Moore and Gary Grainger

Guitarist magazine has partnered with Gibson for ‘The ’Burst Experience’ – an unforgettable night of iconic guitars at the Gibson Garage London, which will give fans the chance to celebrate some of the most revered Les Pauls of all time.

On Friday October 10, Gibson Garage London will host a celebratory evening dedicated to all things ’Burst. A collection of famed 1958-1960 Gibson Les Paul Standards – widely and affectionately known as ‘The ’Burst’ – will feature on the night.

There will also be live performances and absorbing insights from a panel made up of ’Burst experts from Gibson, Guitarist and Bonham’s auction house.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Guitar fans will be able to get up close and personal with a host of famed ’Bursts, including historic ’59 models owned by Gary Moore and Gary Grainger of Rod Stewart’s band.

Moore’s ‘Stripe’ and Grainger’s eponymous ‘Grainger’ model will line up alongside a world-famous flame-top ’59 named ‘Minnesota’ and more on the evening.

The ’Burst Experience will feature demonstrations of original, vintage Les Paul Standards from 1958-1960 by guest blues rock guitar star Aynsley Lister. The panel of assembled experts will also give attendees insight into the model’s fascinating history.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Tickets for the unique three-hour event cost £19.50 and places are limited. As well as experiencing the performances and panel, guitar fans will also receive complimentary drinks, an official Gibson x Guitarist goodie bag, and the chance to be photographed alongside the ’Bursts on display.

Further still, fans will also be able to explore the Gibson Garage’s Murphy Lab guitars, from painstaking, aged recreations of classic Les Paul Standards to exquisite Made-To-Measure Custom Shop models.

Doors on the night open at 7pm. The Gibson Garage London is located close to the English capital’s famous Oxford Street at W1W 8NQ.

Tickets are on sale now. To book yours, visit www.futureevents.uk/guitarist.