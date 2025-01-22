NAMM 2025 live! The biggest guitar news as it happens
NAMM 2025: It’s here! The most exciting event in the guitar gear calendar is back, and it’s set to be the biggest since 2020.
We’ve got the return of Fender, Gibson, Marshall, and more simultaneous product announcements than we’ve seen in actual yonks. There are artist appearances as far as the eye can see. Star-studded live shows. We’ll be there to bring you the very best from the heat of the action – and we’ll be bringing it to you LIVE.
This year, our long-suffering Editor-in-Chief Mike Astley-Brown will be returning to stalk the halls of the Anaheim Convention Center. A grizzled NAMM vet, 2025 marks his fifth, sixth or seventh NAMM (he’s lost count at this stage).
Joining him will be first-timer and GW Senior Staff Writer, Matt Owen, whose gear scoop senses are already a-tingling at the prospect of so many launches in one place.
So join us, why don’t you, on a journey through the latest and greatest that NAMM 2025 has to offer. We’ll be sharing our choice gear picks, most awkward celeb encounters and the downright weirdest stuff we can find right here, as it happens.
Meanwhile, our fine editorial team back at the office/home will be bringing you regular updates on the hottest news hitting the inboxes, and anything else Mike and Matt may have missed while they’re gathering hot goss/inhaling pizza by the slice/struggling to find Wi-Fi.
For the complete guide to everything launched at this year’s show, do point your browser to our comprehensive NAMM 2025 news coverage. But for all the buzz of the showfloor – plus key gear announcements and everything else besides – this is the place to be.
It’s NAMMertime, baby – and you’re invited… LIVE!
This is not a drill, people! Marshall just announced pedal versions of its most iconic amps at the media preview day - and we've got all the info you need. More info on the latest from returning giant of amplification coming soon...
Peter Frampton is only bloody here! The guitar legend discussed his history with Martin, including his classic Camel signature model, and hinted at future guitars with the firm, as well as his desire to keep playing live as long as he possibly can.
….and while we wait, we’re very conveniently stood next to the Billy Strings D-X2E, which has just been announced. Check out those contours. Very nice indeed.
It’s been unveiled alongside a Billy Strings D-28 signature, which seems to have gone walkabouts from its hanger…
We're coiled like tightly, erm, coiled content snakes, ready and waiting to pounce on the juiciest tidbits from Martin's annual pre-NAMM conference. The anticipation... It's palpable. Or maybe it's the 2pm beer.
Hello from Anaheim! Mike and Matt have officially landed, and we are badged up and ready to go. The show officially starts tomorrow, but today is press preview day, and we're promised some very special guests...
