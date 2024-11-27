“This is really emotional and personal for us”: $18 million of fake Gibson guitars seized by US Border Protection officers in biggest counterfeit instrument bust on record

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced the largest counterfeit instruments bust on record, confirming it recently seized over 3,000 fake Gibson guitars that, had they been genuine, would have carried a total MSRP of more than $18 million.

On Tuesday (November 25), a statement issued by the CBP announced that, in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD); and Gibson representatives, it had intercepted suspected cargo arriving from Asia in ocean containers.

The cargo in question contained more than 3,000 fake Gibson guitars, and – judging by the official images released by the CBP – included counterfeit copies of Les Pauls, Les Paul Juniors, SGs, double-necks and more.

Fake versions of many Gibson signature guitars, including Slash Les Pauls, Zakk Wylde ‘Bullseye’ Les Pauls and Dave Grohl’s DG-335, were contained within the cargo. A handful of Fenders, Gretsch guitars and PRS guitars were also on display when the CBP announced the seizure, though the overwhelming majority of counterfeits were Gibson.

(Image credit: US Customs and Border Protection)

Gibson confirmed all of the seized guitars were fake, reaffirming the fact that legitimate Gibsons are only ever made in the US. Representatives from the firm, along with CBP’s Consumers Products and Mass Merchandising Center of Excellence, estimated that the 3,000-plus guitars would have carried an MSRP of $18,742,820, had they been real.

“We are grateful for the hard work that our U.S. CBP officers, HSI special agents, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are doing to stop counterfeiting,” says Cesar Gueikian, CEO of Gibson.

“Our partnership is designed to help every agency work together to protect consumers and our fans from being misled into counterfeits. Today’s announcement gives us hope that we are on the right track, working together as partners.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: US Customs and Border Protection)

Beth Heidt, Chief Marketing Officer at Gibson, adds: “This is really emotional and personal for us not only because of the protection of our players, but because of our Gibson team at large, including the artisans at our craftories in Nashville, TN and Bozeman, MT, who are generations of American families that have dedicated their entire lives to handcrafting Gibson instruments.

“As Gibson celebrates its 130th anniversary this year, we are proud of our legacy of quality and craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships with our artists, and our efforts to promote and create more musicians that continue to shape the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across every genre.”

According to Rolling Stone’s report, some of the Les Pauls even looked to have featured fake Slash signatures. It also noted the CBP were tight-lipped about details surrounding the bust – including how they got tipped off about the cargo and who the suspects are – during the press conference announcing the seizure.

Fake guitars are a common occurrence in the gear market. Back in 2021, 85 guitars worth up to $260,000 were seized. And, as is noted in this recent release, such counterfeits pose a serious financial and safety threat to consumers and brands.

(Image credit: US Customs and Border Protection)

“Intellectual property theft is not a victimless crime,” says HSI LA Deputy Special Agent, John Pasciucco. “Victims are American consumers, businesses, trademark holders and people who manufacture and sell legitimate products.

“Often, the illicit proceeds resulting from the sale of counterfeit or unlicensed products are funneled back to support a broad range of illegal activities.”

Not only that, such products are not made to meet safety standards, and are often made with inferior materials, manufactured in uncontrolled and unsanitary conditions, and labelled with false information.

“Counterfeit goods fund criminal enterprises that engage in forced labor, smuggling, drug trafficking, and other illicit activities,” says Africa R. Bell, CBP Port Director of the LA/Long Beach seaport. “Counterfeiters are only interested in making a profit – they do not care about you or your family’s well-being or the well-being of our economy.”

Visit the CBP to find out more.

In related news, Gibson recently issued a cease and desist order against Trump Guitars over the the use of the Les Paul body shape.