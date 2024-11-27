“This is really emotional and personal for us”: $18 million of fake Gibson guitars seized by US Border Protection officers in biggest counterfeit instrument bust on record

Over 3,000 counterfeit Gibsons – along with a handful of fake Fenders, Gretsch guitars, and PRS guitars – were seized after arriving in the US in ocean containers from Asia

A haul of counterfeit Gibson guitars
(Image credit: US Customs and Border Protection)

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced the largest counterfeit instruments bust on record, confirming it recently seized over 3,000 fake Gibson guitars that, had they been genuine, would have carried a total MSRP of more than $18 million.

On Tuesday (November 25), a statement issued by the CBP announced that, in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD); and Gibson representatives, it had intercepted suspected cargo arriving from Asia in ocean containers.

