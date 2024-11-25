Trump Guitars hit with cease and desist from Gibson over use of Les Paul body shape

Breaking: The patriotic line was launched as “the only guitar officially endorsed by President Donald J. Trump”, but Gibson says it infringes on its trademarks

Trump Guitars
(Image credit: Trump Guitars)

UPDATE 11/25: Gibson has confirmed to Guitar World that it has issued a cease and desist order to Trump Guitars owner 16 Creative over the use of its single-cut electric guitar model, “as the design infringes upon Gibson’s exclusive trademarks, particularly the iconic Les Paul body shape.”

This is a developing story and we will share a full statement as we have it, but for now here’s everything we do know about the burgeoning Trump Guitars line...

