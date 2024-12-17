Former London guitar store set to house homeless and at-risk families

The guitar store-turned-temporary accommodation will house 55 vulnerable families for 12 to 24 months

Electric guitars hanging on walls
(Image credit: Stephen Niemeier/Pexels)

A city council in East London is set to use a former guitar store to house 55 homeless families amid increasing financial pressures.

According to Havering Council, one of its biggest costs is temporary accommodation. By entering a 10-year lease on a commercial building that has been vacant since the guitar store closed in October, it hopes to save $12.31 million over the next decade. The plan is for this guitar store-turned-temporary accommodation to house families for periods between 12 and 24 months.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.