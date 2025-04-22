One of the UK's biggest guitar stores has sold its stock and website to online retailer Gear4music for $3.2 million – after weeks of speculation over its future

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar, Bass Player ) published

GAK, which stands for Guitar, Amp and Keyboard, has been closed since March 25, allegedly for maintenance, before confirmation that it has entered insolvency

People walk past the yellow-painted Gak Music Emporium and guitar shop in The Lanes conservation area in Brighton, East Sussex, UK
(Image credit: Andy Soloman/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

One of the UK's biggest musical instrument retailers, GAK, based in Brighton, has sold its stock and website to online mega-retailer Gear4music for £2.4 million ($3.2 million). This update follows weeks of speculation and uncertainty, following the brick-and-mortar store's closure on March 25, allegedly for maintenance.

According to a statement on Gear4music's website, the company “has purchased the remaining stock, together with certain intangible assets including websites, trademarks, and commercial data, from the Administrators of GAK.co.uk Ltd and The Guitar, Amp & Keyboard Centre Ltd (together, “GAK”).”

Accordingly, the URL GAK.co.uk now redirects to the Gear4Music homepage.

However, the website clarifies that Gear4music is “not acquiring any part of GAK's trading business, nor any other assets or liabilities, and has no current plans to use the GAK trading name.”

It also confirms that GAK has entered insolvency and appointed an insolvency practitioner, meaning the original company still “legally exists and remains responsible for its liabilities.”

Gear4music also specifies that it is not responsible for fulfilling any orders placed with GAK and suggests that customers may be able to “make a claim as an unsecured creditor in the insolvency” – while any warranty or guarantee issued by GAK is likely void.

A turquoise Fender American Vintage II electric guitar hanging with other electric guitars for sale in Gak Music Emporium in Brighton, East Sussex, UK

GAK celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2022 (Image credit: Andy Soloman/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

According to The Business Desk, this acquisition has positively impacted the online retailer's shares, which soared “by 19 per cent to 139.9p in early trading.”

Furthermore, the company confirmed the purchase of stock with a cost value of £1.8 million ($2.4 million), “together with certain intangible assets including websites, trademarks, and commercial data, £0.6m ($0.8 million).”

Meanwhile, employees have allegedly been left high and dry, with GAK reportedly leaving them in limbo for two weeks, according to local newspaper The Argus.

GAK, which stands for Guitar, Amp and Keyboard, opened in 1992 as a humble market stall and a one-man-operation under the stewardship Gary Marshall. It eventually expanded to a brick-and-mortar store in the heart of the city, as well as an online retailer.

Its closure follows similar trends in mainland Europe and the U.S. Dutch retailer Bax Music recently filed for bankruptcy and ceased operations, while the 300-store Guitar Center chain in the U.S. was recently listed by Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings as a distressed retailer – just months after another chain, Sam Ash, closed all its stores.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about music industry

“These measures threaten the economic and cultural impact of U.S.-made musical instruments”: NAMM president responds to Trump's tariffs – urgently urging the administration to exempt the musical instrument market

Stevie Ray Vaughan, Simple Minds, Megadeth, the Cult and the class of 1985 – only in the new Guitar World

“Imagine the roaring intensity of Meshuggah’s live performances echoing through your rig”: Meshuggah’s world-ending guitar tone is now available in a signature pedal
See more latest
Most Popular
Mårten Hagström of Meshuggah performs at SF Masonic Auditorium on April 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
“Imagine the roaring intensity of Meshuggah’s live performances echoing through your rig”: Meshuggah’s world-ending guitar tone is now available in a signature pedal
Billie Joe Armstrong
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong tackles one of Randy Rhoads’ most iconic solos – tapping and all – in live cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train
L-R) Sammy Hagar and Joe Satriani perform onstage during Metallica&#039;s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California
“It’s not meant to be anything more than a thank-you – with love, with respect, and with one hell of a guitar solo”: Sammy Hagar set to release track inspired by a dream he had about Eddie Van Halen, co-written with Joe Satriani
Jack Moore &amp; Gary Moore
“I was playing in the living room, he walked past and shot me this look of ‘Do that again.’ So I bent the string up and he gave me this nod of approval”: Jack Moore on lessons learned from his father, Gary
David Gilmour and Phil Manzanera
“I heard the Money solo and thought, ‘This is amazing!’ So I sent David a telegram saying, ‘Remember me? I'm in a band now called Roxy Music’”: Phil Manzanera on his friendship with David Gilmour, and the key to the Pink Floyd man's unmistakable tone
Kiki Wong
“It’s really quite genius, but also hard to learn – it sounds insane, but sometimes the easiest songs still get me nervous”: Kiki Wong reveals the Smashing Pumpkins song she had the most trouble with
3 guitar tricks you can learn from Joe Perry
“I always felt like that record could have been better if we had worked on it some more”: Looking for a blockbuster comeback album, Aerosmith turned to Van Halen producer Ted Templeman. For Joe Perry, it served as a learning experience
A silhouette of a guitar player on stage with the &#039;Guitar World Discussion&#039; badge overlaid
Guitar World Discussion: Who is the most underrated guitar player of all time?
Phil X
“I could be blazing on Instagram, and there'll still be comments like, ‘You'll never be Richie’”: The recent Bon Jovi documentary helped guitarist Phil X win over even more of the band's fans – but he still deals with some naysayers
Yngiwe Malmsteen
“The Strat was about as ‘out’ as you could get. If you didn’t have a Floyd Rose, it was like, ‘what are you doing?’”: In the eye of the Superstrat hurricane, Yngwie Malmsteen stayed true to the original