March 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Greetings, guitar people! These videos represent the bonus content for the March 2025 issue of Guitar World, aka the one with the iconic Barrie Wentzell photo of "the guitarist's guitarist" with his "Oxblood" Gibson Les Paul.



For the tabs that go with (at least some of) these clips – as well as all the interviews from the issue, plus the gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more,

Joe Bonamassa: The great Lowell George and his Dumble amplifier - YouTube Watch On

Jared James Nichols: How to use “call and response” phrasing - YouTube Watch On

Jim Oblon: Combining major and minor pentatonics with chromatics - YouTube Watch On

Andy Wood: Neo-classical, Danny Elfman-style arpeggios - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ in NYC!

Joe Bonamassa shows you how to get more tones from your Gibson Les Paul - YouTube Watch On

The return of the Gibson Victory - demo by GW's Paul Riario - YouTube Watch On

Hendrix, Gilmour and Slash all love the Aeolian mode work – here's how to use it - YouTube Watch On

Abasi Micro-Aggressor compressor pedal - demo by GW's Paul Riario - YouTube Watch On