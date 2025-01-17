March 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more
The one where Joe Bonamassa demonstrates the greatness of Lowell George (and George's Dumble) and Jared James Nichols demonstrates "call and response" phrasing
Greetings, guitar people! These videos represent the bonus content for the March 2025 issue of Guitar World, aka the one with the iconic Barrie Wentzell photo of "the guitarist's guitarist" with his "Oxblood" Gibson Les Paul.
For the tabs that go with (at least some of) these clips – as well as all the interviews from the issue, plus the gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting January 21, 2025) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.
This month's bonus videos
While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ in NYC!
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.