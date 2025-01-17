March 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

The one where Joe Bonamassa demonstrates the greatness of Lowell George (and George's Dumble) and Jared James Nichols demonstrates "call and response" phrasing

march 2025
(Image credit: Barrie Wentzell)

Greetings, guitar people! These videos represent the bonus content for the March 2025 issue of Guitar World, aka the one with the iconic Barrie Wentzell photo of "the guitarist's guitarist" with his "Oxblood" Gibson Les Paul.

For the tabs that go with (at least some of) these clips – as well as all the interviews from the issue, plus the gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting January 21, 2025) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.

Joe Bonamassa: The great Lowell George and his Dumble amplifier - YouTube Joe Bonamassa: The great Lowell George and his Dumble amplifier - YouTube
Watch On
Jared James Nichols: How to use “call and response” phrasing - YouTube Jared James Nichols: How to use “call and response” phrasing - YouTube
Watch On
Jim Oblon: Combining major and minor pentatonics with chromatics - YouTube Jim Oblon: Combining major and minor pentatonics with chromatics - YouTube
Watch On
Andy Wood: Neo-classical, Danny Elfman-style arpeggios - YouTube Andy Wood: Neo-classical, Danny Elfman-style arpeggios - YouTube
Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ in NYC!

Joe Bonamassa shows you how to get more tones from your Gibson Les Paul - YouTube Joe Bonamassa shows you how to get more tones from your Gibson Les Paul - YouTube
Watch On
The return of the Gibson Victory - demo by GW's Paul Riario - YouTube The return of the Gibson Victory - demo by GW's Paul Riario - YouTube
Watch On
Hendrix, Gilmour and Slash all love the Aeolian mode work – here's how to use it - YouTube Hendrix, Gilmour and Slash all love the Aeolian mode work – here's how to use it - YouTube
Watch On
Abasi Micro-Aggressor compressor pedal - demo by GW's Paul Riario - YouTube Abasi Micro-Aggressor compressor pedal - demo by GW's Paul Riario - YouTube
Watch On
Brass Strat bridge upgrade from FU-Tone — demo by Paul Riario at GW HQ - YouTube Brass Strat bridge upgrade from FU-Tone — demo by Paul Riario at GW HQ - YouTube
Watch On
Damian Fanelli
