1349 Premiere New Song, "Exorcism" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Exorcism," a new track by Norwegian black metal tyrants 1349.

The song is from the band's new album, Massive Cauldron of Chaos, which will be released September 30 by Season of Mist.

More than four years in the making, Massive Cauldron of Chaos sees the band sharpen their orthodox black metal assault with a thrashier edge. Iron-handed tracks like "Slaves," "Godslayer," "Cauldron" and more show that the new album represents 1349 at their most savage and cruel.

The album is already available for pre-order at season-of-mist.com.

The band features Ravn (vocals), Frost (drums), Seidemann (bass) and Archaon (guitars). For more about 1349, visit their Facebook page and official website.

Massive Cauldron of Chaos Track list: