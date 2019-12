Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 — the CD and DVD/Blu-ray souvenir of Eric Clapton's latest star-studded charity concert, which took place in April at Madison Square Garden in New York City — was released November 19.

Below you can check out a trailer for the DVD/Blu-ray.

The Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 DVD/Blu-ray contains five hours of performances and includes 45 songs by Clapton, Jeff Beck, the Allman Brothers Band, John Mayer, Blake Mills, Jimmie Vaughan, Keith Richards and many more.