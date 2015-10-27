Zakk Wylde, Buddy Guy and Billy Cox to Anchor 2016 Experience Hendrix Tour

The Experience Hendrix Tour—often hailed as the guitar event of the year—is set to return in 2016.

This new edition of the tour will include 27 performances in February and March, stopping in more than two dozen cities along the East Coast, Midwest and South of the U.S.

Now in its second decade, the tour celebrates the genius of Jimi Hendrix by bringing together a diverse array of musicians, ranging from blues legend Buddy Guy to Black Label Society and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, as well as Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Johnson, Dweezil Zappa and many more.

Billy Cox, bassist for the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Band of Gypsys, anchors a rhythm section that provides the foundation for exciting renditions of such signature Hendrix favorites as “Purple Haze” and “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)."

This year's tour will include:

Buddy Guy: Multiple Grammy-winner and 2015 Kennedy Center honoree Buddy Guy, who was an inspiration to as well as a personal friend of Jimi’s, is also ecstatic to partake in his sixth Experience Hendrix Tour. The stance he takes is akin to that of a missionary: “Jimi Hendrix was one of the greatest guitar players ever and we all need to keep his music alive.”

Zakk Wylde: "It's an honor to celebrate Jimi Hendrix's legacy and greatness with so many other amazing players, who have become great friends and family to me,” Wylde says. “His influence and inspiration will forever be undeniable!”

Kenny Wayne Shepherd: “As far back as I can remember, I’ve been listening to Jimi Hendrix,” Shepherd adds. “He has had an enormous influence on me as both a guitar player and a songwriter. He was always trying new things and pushing musical boundaries, which enabled and encouraged me to push the boundaries in my music. The Experience Hendrix Tour is an amazing tribute to the greatest guitar player of all time, featuring some of the greatest musicians in the world today."

Dweezil Zappa: “I've always been a great admirer of Jimi Hendrix,” Zappa says. “My dad told me some great stories about playing with him. Jimi's ability to express himself so completely with an electric guitar is very inspiring to me. There was an authentic expression of his personality in the music. And that rings true to every generation. He wasn't following trends. His playing was soulful and exciting and surprising.”

Plus Eric Johnson, Jonny Lang, Billy Cox and drummer Chris Layton, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble. Special guests will include Keb’ Mo’, Doyle Bramhall II, Ana Popovic and the Slide Brothers. More special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Check jimihendrix.com and local listings for announcements.

2016 Experience Hendrix Tour Dates: