3 Inches of Blood Plot March Release Date for New Album

Canada's 3 Inches of Blood have announced a March 27 release date for their upcoming new album, Long Live Heavy Metal, which will be released on Century Media Records.

"When a band is releasing a new record, they often speak about it being their most important work or best album to date," said 3 Inches of Blood vocalist Cam Pipes. "Regardless of how clichéd either statement may sound, I think we would say both apply to this album. All of us have a special feeling about this one. We're more committed than ever to the cause of real, honest, no-bullshit heavy metal. No trends, no fucking around!"

Long Live Heavy Metal was produced by Terry "Sho" Murray, who had previously worked with the band on their 7" single, "Anthems For The Victorious."