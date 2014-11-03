3 Years Hollow Announce Tour with Nonpoint, New Single

The good old fashioned way that rock bands built a large and loyal audience was via slugging it out non-stop on the road. And that is exactly how the fast-rising 3 Years Hollow is going about it, as evidenced by their recently completed dates as part of the traveling Rockstar Energy Drink UPROAR Festival, and soon, as part of a package tour headlined by Nonpoint (the complete bill being Nonpoint, Gemini Syndrome, Islander, and 3 Years Hollow), which will criss-cross the US from late October until late November.

"We were extremely blown away when we were invited to tour with Nonpoint and Gemini Syndrome," says the band's singer, Jose Urquiza. "Both are bands that we respect tremendously. We're excited to see some friends we haven't seen in a while and to meet all the rest of the guys. I think this tour is perfect for us right now and it seems like the fans are extremely excited for this group of bands to tour together. After playing the Rockstar Energy Drink UPROAR Festival, we feel like we've really grown as a band and as a group of individuals and friends."

Also released to radio is a new single/video from the band, "For Life." "'For Life' is a song that we've been playing live, off and on, for almost 6 years. It never made it passed the demo stage because we felt there was always just something missing. When Clint [Lowery, Sevendust guitarist] came into the picture we decided to start fresh with the song and re-write some of the parts. Clint really breathed new life into it and we knew we had a strong single. Towards the end of tracking the song, we sat down to mess around with a guitar solo and Clint nailed it! We decided we wanted him to be on the track, and the rest is history."

Comprised of Urquiza, Tony Reeves (guitar), Neil Kuhlman (guitar), Dex Digga (bass), and Chris Cushman (drums), 3 Years Hollow has also been receiving stellar reviews:

"If you are looking for some quality-sounding, top-notch hard rock then look no further than 'The Cracks,' the latest release from rock/metal band 3 Years Hollow. Everything a hard rock fan could wish for is herein included on this disc and unlike numerous other acts in this genre; 3 Years Hollow's music is not formulaic. In fact, I'll go so far as saying that it's fresh, vibrant and keeps you guessing as to what will come next." - Pure Grain Audio

"The songs are heavy without being noisy, and with the right amount of melody. Singer Jose Urquiza also has enough gruff and gravel in his voice that women everywhere will soon be going nuts for them, mark my words." - KNAC

"From the deep and thoughtful lyrics you feel what they feel and can't help but sing along. The bottom line, a very strong debut outing. If you're a fan of good hard rock, 'The Cracks' by 3 Years Hollow might be in your CD player for awhile." - "Highly Recommended" by The Dedicated Rocker Society

And soon, fans will be able to experience what all the buzz is about, when 3YH hits a concert venue near you this autumn!

CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:

10/28 — Patchogue, N.Y. — Emporium

10/29 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Putnam Den

10/30 — South Burlington, Vt. — The Venue

10/31 — Hampton, N.H. — Wally’s Pub

11/01 — Hartford, Conn. — Webster Theater

11/02 — Sayreville, N.J. — Starland Ballroom

11/03 — Baltimore, Md. — Ottobar

11/04 — Virginia Beach, Va. — Shakas

11/05 — Jacksonville, N.C. — Hooligans

11/07 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Revolution Live

11/08 — Orlando, Fla. — Central Florida Fairgrounds

11/11 — Cape Coral, Fla. — Dixie Roadhouse

11/12 — St. Petersburg, Fla. — State Theater

11/13 — Jacksonville, Fla. — Underbelly

11/14 — Destin, Fla. — Club LA

11/15 — Biloxi, Miss. — Kress Live

11/16 — New Orleans, La. — The Parish / House of Blues

11/18 — Little Rock, Ark. — Juanita’s

11/19 — Houston, Texas — Scout Bar

11/20 — San Antonio, Texas — Kapones

11/21 — Dallas, Texas — Trees

11/22 — Wichita, Kan. — Cotillion

11/23 — Merriam, Kan. — Aftershock

