A Bob Dylan-owned Stratocaster and Rory Gallagher's Gibson L6-S are headed to the auction block

Hundreds of guitars – including a Bob Dylan-owned Fender Stratocaster and Rory Gallagher-owned Gibson L6-S – are to go under the hammer at the UK's Gardiner Houlgate auction house next week.

The Dylan-owned Strat dates back to 1962, and boasts a Gold Sparkle re-finish that was carried out in 1991 by then Fender Master Builder J. Black at Dylan's request. It is believed that the singer-songwriter used the guitar during his Never Ending Tour.

The guitar is estimated to sell for between £40,000 and £80,000, though Dylan's iconic 'Newport Festival' Stratocaster went for a whopping £965,000 back in 2013.

A modified '70s Gibson L6-S once owned by late Irish blues-rock legend Rory Gallagher is also up for grabs. It was sold by the Gallagher estate through a London dealer in 2012.

Expected to sell for between £8,000 and £12,000, the guitar includes a certificate of authenticity from the family, and a photo of Gallagher playing it.

Image 1 of 4 Bob Dylan Fender Stratocaster (Image credit: Gardiner Houlgate) Image 2 of 4 Rory Gallagher Gibson L6-S (Image credit: Gardiner Houlgate) Image 3 of 4 Richie Sambora PRS Private Stock double-neck (Image credit: Gardiner Houlgate) Image 4 of 4 Prince Cloud Guitar (Image credit: Gardiner Houlgate)

Other artist-owned guitars that'll hit the auction block include Richie Sambora’s PRS Private Stock double neck, an Andy Beech-built Prince Cloud guitar, Dave Ellefson's Jackson bass and two acoustic guitars previously owned by UK folk guitarist John Renbourn.

“It’s another bumper sale, and a thrill to be headed up by a great selection of artist-owned guitars,” says Luke Hobbs, auctioneer at Gardiner Houlgate.

“Bob Dylan electric guitars are a rarity due to his acoustic roots. Also, to have the opportunity to handle a guitar that was owned by the man that Hendrix once hailed as the greatest guitarist in the world, that being Rory Gallagher, is a real honor.”

Also being sold at the auction is over 70 lots of backline equipment from the collection of ex-Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden. Among the collection's highlights are Marshall amps used on tour and on early Whitesnake recordings – including on Here I Go Again – and a Yamaha drum kit once owned by Cozy Powell.

A section of original stage flooring once graced by the Beatles is also up for sale. The floorboards were recently removed from Lathom Hall, a venue in Liverpool which the band played 10 times, including their first advertised gig as the Silver Beats.

The auction is set to take place on December 9 and 10. For more information, head to Gardiner Houlgate.