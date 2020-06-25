Aborted steamroll through Serpent of Depravity in this jaw-dropping grindcore playthrough

At Guitar World, we endeavor to showcase the very best metal playthroughs. On today's menu, we have Belgian grindcore five-piece, Aborted. They have all the hallmarks of a top-of-their-game modern death-metal band: down-tuned riffs, dissonant chords, furious blast beats and screams so guttural they could summon demons - but they add their own exciting sonic flavor.

Guitarists Ian Jekelis and Harrison Patuto - the latter of whom joined the band earlier this year and is clearly settling in seamlessly - put on this devilish show of guitar wizardry back at NAMM 2020, and it's safe to say that onlookers were impressed.

Marvel at the inhuman level of chug, and a show of economy picking that'll have you searching out those instructional YouTube videos. Or, you know, you could check out our comprehensive guides...

Either way, get ready to have your mind blown and your face melted.

Aborted's latest EP La Grande Mascarade is out now via Century Media Records.