Accept Streaming New Song, "Stalingrad"

German metal legends Accept are gearing up for the release of their thirteenth studio album, and have just released the album's title track, "Stalingrad," online. Listen below.

"Accept and Andy Sneap have the perfect synergy," said Accept guitarist Wolf Hoffman. "This was so clear with Blood Of The Nations and we are excited to continue on that path. Andy is not only an amazing and prolific producer but also a very good friend who has long become a member of the Accept family."

Stalingrad is due out on April 6 via Nuclear Blast.