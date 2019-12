We’ve featured Davie504 here before in the articles “Guitarist Solos on Seven-String Bass Tuned A-B-C-D-E-F-G,” “One Bass, Four Hands, One Cool Little Jam” and “Guitar Strings on a Bass? Here’s How That Sounds.”

For his latest video, Davie504 has taken on a new challenge: tuning his bass to A-C-D-C to deliver a few AC/DC songs.

