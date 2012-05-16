AC/DC's Angus Young Tops Australian Poll for Best Aussie Guitarist

Eternal schoolboy Angus Young is still at the head of the class.

Readers of Australian Guitar Magazine recently named the AC/DC axeman the best Australian guitarist of all time.

The poll, which the Sydney Morning Herald calls "a highly scientific survey of Australia's musical terrain," was put together by three Australian guitar-playing music writers, including frequent GuitarWorld.com contributor Peter Hodgson.

The report says they troubled themselves less with the guitarists' origins (Young was born in Scotland, for instance), genre and gender (only two women made the original list of 50 players) than with what sounds awesome.

Here are the top-10 vote-getters:

01. Angus Young

02. Tommy Emmanuel

03. Ian Moss of Cold Chisel

04. Chris Cheney of The Living End

05. Rick Brewster of The Angels

06. Slava Grigoryan

07. Deniz Tek (Radio Birdman, The Visitors)

08. Jim Moginie of Midnight Oil

09. Lobby Loyde (Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs)

10. Ross Hannaford of Daddy Cool.

A bit closer to home, Young recently beat out Ace Frehley in a Round 1 matchup in GuitarWorld.com's ongoing Greatest Guitarist of All Time poll. In today's blues-themed Round 1 bout, Albert King squares off with B.B. King. Vote here!