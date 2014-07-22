Ace Frehley Unveils 'Space Invader' Audio Samples

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley has unveiled audio samples of every track on Space Invader, his new solo album.

Space Invader is Frehley's first solo album since 2009, and it's set for an August 19 release via eOne Music. The album includes 11 original songs and a cover of Steve Miller's "The Joker."

Audio samples off all of the album's tracks can be found at amazon.co.uk

Here's the tracklist for Space Invader: