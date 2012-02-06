Adam Lambert Not the New Lead Singer of Queen

You may be curious about that headline. It may seem we could've written the same one about any number of people who are in fact not the new lead singer of Queen. Here are just a few:

"Sisqó Not the New Lead Singer of Queen"

"Stevie Nicks Not the New Lead Singer of Queen"

"Udo Dirkschneider Not the New Lead Singer of Queen"

So why Adam Lambert? Apparently the former American Idol contestant made some comments to a British tabloid that alluded to the fact that he would indeed be joining the legendary rockers, at least in a live setting.

“The intention is to pay tribute to Freddie and the band by singing some fucking great songs," Lambert said. "It’s to keep the music alive for the fans and give it an energy Freddie would have been proud of.”

While this led a lot of websites to proclaim Lambert the heir to Mercury's (and, to a lesser degree, Paul Rodger's) throne, Lambert was quick to clarify his remarks, taking to his Twitter account to state, “Oooh them clever reporters takin my quotes outta context.”

He added, “I haven’t confirmed any guest appearances. I was talking about the EMA’S.”