“It is impossible for me to adapt to that role”: Classic rock supergroup parts ways with their new guitarist – after just one gig

A spin-off of a classic prog band has parted ways with their electric guitar player after just one show.

Asia Featuring John Payne are fronted by the supergroup’s second frontman, and were formed in 2007 when the original Asia line-up – featuring King Crimson, Yes, and Emerson, Lake & Palmer alumni – reformed. Their shows have, naturally, focused on Payne-era material, charting his stay in the band between 1991 and 2006.

Payne, who also plays bass in the group, had recruited Francis Dunnery for their latest string of dates. However, Dunnery departed after their New York show after both parties realized they were “trying to hammer a round peg into a square hole”.

“Sometimes on paper things seem perfect, but in reality just don’t work out,” Payne said on Facebook. “On Monday [August 4]. “I reached out to Frank and stopped the torture of being a guitarist's ventriloquist.

“We both agreed that covering Asia’s works from 1982 to 2006 was not Frank’s wheelhouse.”

Dunnery, who had paid tribute to Jeff Beck during his only show with a cover of ‘Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers, is most notable for stints in It Bites and as Robert Plant’s foil. Though Payne calls him a “superb” player, Dunnery admits that it wasn't the right fit.

“John needs a guitar player who can come in and play all the styles and all the sounds that are on the Asia records, and unfortunately, that’s not what I do,” Dunnery wrote on Instagram. “It is impossible for me to adapt to that role, I don’t have the personality or the playing style to fulfil what he needs.

“I love old John,” he adds. “He’s a good lad. There are absolutely no weird or hard feelings, and I wish him and the band all the success in the world.”

Questions are understandably raised as to how this conclusion wasn’t drawn during rehearsals. Still, it seems a decision was reached without acrimony.

Now, Payne has turned to Jeff Kollman. The American guitarist has featured in Chad Smith's Bombastic Meatbats, Glenn Hughes' solo band, and UFO offshoot Mogg/Way across a busy career. Payne says their relationship stretches back 20 years.

Asia were formed in 1981 when prog rock luminaries John Wetton (King Crimson), Yes guitar/keyboard duo Steve Howe and Geoff Downes, and Carl Palmer looked to stretch out in a new project. Payne replaced Whetton a decade later and went on to front the band across a suite of studio albums.

Guthrie Govan joined at the same time, with Brian May and Steve Lukather reportedly turning down the gig. He moved over to Payne's offshoot when the original line-up was resurrected.

Asia Featuring John Payne’s next show is tomorrow, August 12, meaning Kollman has his work cut out to be ready by then.