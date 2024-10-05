​​“There are a lot of electric players that just cannot play a nylon-string guitar”: Al Di Meola on why he opts to practice on an acoustic guitar – even when preparing for electric-heavy tours

Di Meola says a nylon guitar's response time is slower than that of an electric, which forces the player to work harder, especially when executing fast phrases

Al Di Meola performs onstage
(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Al Di Meola's love affair with the nuances of acoustic guitar has been public knowledge for decades, recently culminating in the release of Twentyfour, which showcases the jazz fusion extraordinaire honing in on his quintessential jazz-flamenco sound.

He is so inextricably linked to the acoustic guitar – particularly the nylon-string guitar – that even in the midst of tours where he mainly plays electric guitar, he still chooses to perfect his craft on an acoustic.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.