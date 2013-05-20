Trending

Album Premiere: “Metal” Mike Chlasciak — 'The Metalworker'

Halford guitarist and Guitar World columnist “Metal” Mike Chlasciak is streaming his new album, The Metalworker, for free, and you can hear it below.

The album will be released June 4 through C.M.M. Entertainment, LLC. Fans can buy an exclusive pre-sale package including a signed CD and postcard, plus a guitar pick, at metalmike.net.

“I am excited to finally release The Metalworker," said Chlasciak, who also has worked with Testament and Sebastian Bach. "I am very proud of it. I must confess it is everything I wanted it to be not only as a musician, but also as a fan of heavy metal. It was an ambitious undertaking because I wanted to make the absolute best album that I could make with no compromises or filler.

"I also did it old-school, meaning nothing is pro-tooled to death or auto tuned, no direct guitar sounds, no re-amps or studio ninjas making a song out of a 20 second guitar riff. What you hear is Marshalls cranking and me striving to make the best release that I can.

"Ultimately, I believe I was able to paint a great picture of who I am as a metal player and songwriter in a context of what I hope others will find to be a great, beginning to end, very likeable and great sounding record.”

The Metalworker features a guest appearance by former Outworld vocal siren Carlos Zema, plus a superb rhythm section — Kevin Talley (Daath, Hate Eternal, Six Feet Under) on drums and Mike LePond (Symphony X) on bass.

For more about Chlasciak, check out his columns on GuitarWorld.com and visit metalmike.net.