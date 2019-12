Scottish folk/metal band Alestorm has unleashed the video for "Drink," a track from their new album Sunset On The Golden Age. Sunset On The Golden Age is set for a August 5 release in North America via Napalm Records.

Sunset On The Golden Age tracklisting:

1. Walk The Plank

2. Drink

3. Magnetic North

4. 1741 (The Battle Of Cartagena)

5. Mead From Hell

6. Surf Squid Warfare

7. Quest For Ships

8. Wooden Leg!

9. Hangover

10. Sunset On The Golden Age

Here's the video for "Drink":