Photo Gallery: Turisas and Alestorm at Paganfest III

This past Saturday was the New York City stop on this year's Guitar World-sponsored Paganfest III tour, which featured Turisas, Alestorm, Ex Deo, Arkona, Huntress and more.
Aside from having the highest number of concert-goers in chain mail of any show I've attended in recent memory, Paganfest was, of course, a great time, filled with sing-along choruses, body armor, face paint — and a palatable amount of viking/pirate tension.
If you weren't able to make it out, or just want to relive the night's festivities, check out the below photo gallery featuring Finland's Turisas and Scotland's Alestorm, courtesy of photographer Karla Mera.
