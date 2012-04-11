Alestorm Release Music Video for "Death Throes of the Terrorsquid"

Scottish pirate metal band Alestorm have just unveiled a brand new music video for their song "Death Throes of the Terrorsquid." Check out the clip — which features squids, explosions and, of course, pirates — below.

The track is taken from the band's latest album, Back Through Time, which was released last summer on Napalm Records. (Read our interview with Dani and Chris from Alestorm here.)

Alestorm are currently out on the Guitar World-sponsored Paganfest III tour along with Turisas, Ex Deo, Huntress and more.