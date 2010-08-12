Alex Ehrsam's 'P.U.L.S.E.' due this fall

Shredguy Records will be releasing their ninth cd, when Alex Ehrsam's release, P.U.L.S.E., hits the streets this fall. Ehrsam is a heavy fusion player, who has been playing for thirteen years is a graduate of the Music Academy International (Nancy, France).

His new CD is recorded with his band, featuring Olivier Wilhelm on drums, Anh-Quàn Lê on bass & Thomas Gutehrlé on composition & some rhythmic guitar, P.U.L.S.E. delivers top-class heavy-jazz/fusion guitar shredding.

For more info, check out myspace.com/alexehrsamguitarist.