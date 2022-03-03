Alex Lifeson's Envy of None release dreamy new single, Look Inside

Envy of None, the new band featuring Rush guitar legend Alex Lifeson, have unveiled Look Inside, the second single to be taken from their forthcoming debut album.

Like the group’s first single, Liar, Look Inside sounds closer to Nine Inch Nails and A Perfect Circle than the music with which Lifeson made his name, but his distinctive tone and feel are there to hear in the modulated lead lines that crop up throughout the track’s dense, ethereal production.

The project – which also features Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran, producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne – are set to release their debut album on April 8 via Kscope.

Lifeson discussed what to expect from the upcoming effort in a recent interview with Guitar World.

“There’s lots of straight-ahead guitar, but there’s also mandola and lots of manipulated, sequenced things,” he revealed.

“And I’ve really become an aficionado of backwards guitar as well. So there’s everything from acoustic fingerstyle stuff to really heavy stuff, trippy kind of backwards things to Hendrix-y melodic parts. I’m really quite pleased with it. We have 10 songs and they’re all sounding really, really cool.”

In the same conversation, Lifeson discussed the prospect of new music with his Rush bandmate Geddy Lee.

“We’re not putting any pressure on it or anything,” Lifeson says. “We had a lot of good years together and we still love each other very much. I talk to Geddy every other day – we’re best friends. There’s more to our life together than just writing music. So if it happens, it happens. And it’ll happen when it happens.”

Envy of None is available to preorder now – check out the full tracklisting below:

Never Said I Love You Shadow Look Inside Liar Spy House Dog's Life Kabul Blues Old Strings Dumb Enemy Western Sunset