Alex Skolnick Trio Announce New Album, 'Conundrum'

(Image credit: Official Press Photo)

The Alex Skolnick Trio—comprised of Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick, bassist Nathan Peck and drummer Matt Zebroski—have announced Conundrum, their first album since 2011.

Set for a September 7 release via Palmetto/MRI, Conundrum features six original compositions by Skolnick, one apiece by bassist Nathan Peck and drummer Matt Zebroski and an interpretation of Erik Satie’s “Gymnopédie No. 1.” You can hear the album's first single, "Culture Shock," below.

"It represents the sense of confusion many of us are feeling in the midst of the strangest sociopolitical upheavals of our lifetimes,” Skolnick said of the album, and its name. “This album captures many styles in an effort to channel that angst into art and inspire others to do likewise.”

On returning to jazz with his trio for the first time in a number of years, the Testament guitarist noted; “These days I still love playing screaming, loud guitar and heavy metal, though I don’t think I’m going to be one of these guys who’s past social-security age and in a rock band and touring. But I can see myself doing these songs with the trio for many years to come.”

To preorder Conundrum, step right this way.

