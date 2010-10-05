Alice In Chains Announce Special 3D Concert Experience

Alice in Chains announced today that this Friday’s hometown show at Seattle’s Key Arena will be filmed in 3D.

HDlogix, a media and entertainment company specializing in 3D, has been chosen to film the event. “Having worked with Alice in Chains earlier this year, we are excited to join them in Seattle to produce a very special 3D concert,” stated Jim Spinella, CEO of HDlogix. Helming the show will be Director Tim Cronenweth and Director of Photography Jeff Cronenweth.

Alice In Chains are currently headlining the BLACKDIAMONDSKYE tour, which also features special guests Deftones and Mastodon. Remaining tour dates are listed below.