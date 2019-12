Alice In Chains have just released the video for "Your Decision," the second single from band's first all-new album in 14 years, titled Black Gives Way To Blue. The video was directed by Stephen Schuster, who previously worked with Alice In Chains on the "A Looking In View" video.

For those up on their reality TV, keep your eyes peeled for an appearance by Project Runway season three model Amanda Fields.

Watch "Your Decision" below: