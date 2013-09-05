Alice In Chains Premiere Music Videos for "Voices" and "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here"

Alice In Chains have released two new music videos from their latest album, The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here.

You can check out clips for “Voices” and "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here" below.

"Voices" was shot in Seattle and features neon signs with the song’s lyrics placed throughout the city. It was filmed with director Roboshobo, who helmed videos for the band’s first two singles, “Hollow” and “Stone.”

"The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here," which was directed by Travis Hopkins (Tegan & Sara), paints a disturbing, psychedelic vision of a children’s TV show that proselytises controversial religious propaganda through the medium of an increasingly demonic presenter, an oversized rabbit, a drunken clown, puppets and terrified children.

Alice In Chains (vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell, vocalist/guitarist William DuVall, drummer Sean Kinney and bassist Mike Inez) have been playing both songs during their sets on this year’s Uproar Festival, which hits the Gorge Amphitheater in Seattle September 7 and wraps at the Sleep Train Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California, September 15.

Check out their September tour dates below.

SEPTEMBER

05 Nampa, ID Idaho Center Amphitheater

07 Seattle, WA The Gorge Amp

08 Ridgefield, WA Sleep Country Amphitheater

11 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

13 Irvine, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

14 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

15 Chula Vista, CA Sleep Train Amphitheater