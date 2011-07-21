Alice In Chains Working On New Album?

Alice In Chains may currently be working on the follow-up to 2009's Black Gives Way To Blue, at least according to long-time friend of the band Ann Wilson of Heart.

Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Wilson revealed that she had visited Alice In Chains recently at the recording studio where they're working on their new album.

Black Gives Way To Blue was the band's first recorded output since 1995's self-titled effort, and also the first not to feature original lead singer Layne Staley, who died of an overdose in 2002.

Black Gives Way To Blue was certified gold by the RIAA.