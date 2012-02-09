Alice Cooper Debuts "I'll Bite Your Face Off" Music Video

Earlier today, shock rock legend Alice Cooper debuted a new music video for his song "I'll Bite Your Face Off."

You can watch it below.

The track comes from Alice's latest album, last year's Welcome 2 My Nightmare.

"This is Alice's nightmare 35 years later," said Cooper of the Bob Ezrin-produced album. "Bob and I created this character and we know how to write for him. I play the part but we're not writing for me, we're writing for Alice. We kept the first Nightmare album very personal to us, on this one we found more humor and we were more open.

"This was our world and we want to present it to the fans. The original album was my first solo album after all those huge hit records with the original band and now that nightmare is exposed, this one can be a little bit more open. The music crosses all sorts of boundaries; we went where the lyrics took us."