“Wanna get popular on YouTube? Play mind-blowing solos and post ’em up. Wanna get employed with a touring band? Play mind-blowing rhythm parts”: Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie on why nailing rhythm guitar is the key to landing big gigs

By
( )
Contributions from
published

Roxie has toured with the best. He explains why you need more than fancy chops to make it as a touring musician

Ryan Roxie of Alice Cooper band performs in concert at Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia 2024 on June 26, 2024 in Viveiro, Spain
(Image credit: Mariano Regidor/Getty Images)

Ryan Roxie, who played guitar for the who's who of classic rock bands including Alice Cooper and Slash's Snakepit, has one piece for guitarists aspiring to become touring musicians: master rhythm guitar.

“The skill to play solid rhythm guitar always takes the back seat to playing lead and I don’t know why,” he reflects in a new interview with Guitarist.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from