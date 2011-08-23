Alice Cooper Releases Music Video for New Single, "I'll Bite Your Face Off"

Alice Cooper has just released the official music video for his new single, "I'll Bite Your Face Off." Scroll down to check out the video.

"I'll Bite Your Face Off" is the first single taken from Alice's new album, Welcome 2 My Nightmare, which is set for release on September 13.

"This is Alice's nightmare 35 years later," said Cooper of the new album, which features production by legendary producer Bob Ezrin. "Bob and I created this character and we know how to write for him. I play the part but we're not writing for me, we're writing for Alice. We kept the first Nightmare album very personal to us, on this one we found more humor and we were more open. This was our world and we want to present it to the fans. The original album was my first solo album after all those huge hit records with the original band and now that nightmare is exposed, this one can be a little bit more open. The music crosses all sorts of boundaries; we went where the lyrics took us."

The album will also feature former members of the Alice Cooper Group, Dennis Dunaway, Michael Bruce and Neal Smith, along with a special guest appearance from pop singer Ke$ha.

"I think a lot of my audience is going to go 'KE$HA!?'," said Alice, "but she probably wrote the most disgusting lyrics in the song — we had to rein her in. I like people to know that just because artists are put in a pigeon hole, that doesn't mean that's what they are. Give people a little room."