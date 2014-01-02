Allman Brothers Band to Release New Archival Live Album, 'Boston Common 8/17/71,' Announce 2014 Shows

The Allman Brothers Band have announced plans for their 45th anniversary in 2014, including the annual string of concerts at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, with 10 shows kicking off March 7.

The band has performed at the 2,800-seat Beacon more than 220 times since they began the tradition in 1989.

In 2014, fans of the band — which now includes Gregg Allman, Butch Trucks, Jaimoe, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge and Marc Quinones — will hear an array of live releases from throughout their career.

In February, the group’s Allman Brothers Band Recording Company will issue Boston Common 8/17/71, which was recorded 10 weeks before the death of co-founding guitarist Duane Allman. It's one of the few Duane Allman-era shows that no fan has heard or owns.

On February 18 Epic/Legacy Recordings will release the two-CD set Play All Night: Live At The Beacon Theatre 1992 and a live DVD from 1991, Live At Great Woods.

In April, the group will return to Live Oak, Florida, for the 10th annual Wanee Festival, which they have curated and headlined since 2005; the full lineup will be announced in early 2014. Acts who have joined the ABB at Wanee in past years include Gov’t Mule, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band, the Black Keys, Furthur, Widespread Panic, Robert Plant, Dr. John, Steven Stills, Steve Miller Band, O.A.R., Robert Randolph, Bob Weir & Ratdog, Levon Helm, Buddy Guy, Little Feat, Drive-By Truckers, Grace Potter & The Nocturnals, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings and more.

Tickets for the Beacon Theatre shows go on sale to the public Friday, January 10, at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and beacontheatre.com and via charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

John Lynskey — ABB authority and publisher of the group’s Hittin’ The Note magazine — wrote the liner notes for Boston Common 8/17/71 and sums up the new Boston release:

“1971 was a watershed year for the Allman Brothers Band — they recorded their seminal live album, At Fillmore East, in March, and continued to tour relentlessly. By this point, their performances had reached a level of musicianship and intensity that other groups could only dream of.

"At Fillmore East was released in July to massive critical acclaim, and a month later, they rolled back into Boston to once again jam in the Common, playing two shows on August 17. Boston Common 8/17/71 manages to capture the loose and engaging early set, with the band clearly enjoying themselves — Berry [Oakley]’s stage banter is particularly engaging as he comments on the group’s relationship with Boston and their friendship with the J. Geils Band.

"As for the music, Duane’s slide guitar is blistering on ‘Statesboro Blues’ and ‘Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’’; his interplay with Dickey [Betts] on ‘You Don’t Love Me’ is a complex masterpiece, and their dual melody line on ‘In Memory of Elizabeth Reed’ is flawless. Gregg’s vocal work is stellar throughout, and his growl on ‘Trouble No More’ clearly justifies his reputation as one of the best blues singers of all time. Berry, Butch and Jaimoe lay down a rhythm foundation that is a mile wide — the thumping bass line and syncopated drum patterns turn the ‘Whipping Post’ finale into a musical maelstrom.”

ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND 2014

Fri 3/7

New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Sat 3/8

New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Tue 3/11

New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Wed 3/12

New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Fri 3/14

New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Sat 3/15

New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Tue 3/18

New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Wed 3/19

New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Fri 3/21

New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Sat 3/22

New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Fri 4/11

Live Oak, FL Wanee Music Festival

Sat 4/12

Live Oak, FL Wanee Music Festival