'American Idol' Finalist Phillip Phillips Given Yamaha CPX700-12 Guitar During Hometown Visit

As part of American Idol tradition, the finalists make trips to their respective hometowns at this point in the competition.

Such was the case when finalist Phillip Phillips returned to his hometown of Leesburg, Georgia, on May 12.

While he was there, Jerry Portman of Portman's Music in Georgia handed Phillips a new Yamaha CPX700-12 guitar. Depending on how the show is edited, the exact moment might be shown on Wednesday night's broadcast.

People came from as far away as Pennsylvania to see Phillips, who appeared at the local football stadium and performed with his old bandmates.

